A complete obituary will be published next week.

Obituaries

Mary Kay Powley

Mary Kay Powley, 89, of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin following a period of declining health.

James E. 'Jim' Corbin
Obituaries

James E. 'Jim' Corbin

James E. “Jim” Corbin, 64, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.

Victor J. Troese
Obituaries

Victor J. Troese

Victor J. Troese, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center where he has been residing for a few years.

Doris J. (Switzer) Fair
Obituaries

Doris J. (Switzer) Fair

Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.

Louis D. Foster
Obituaries

Louis D. Foster

Louis D. Foster, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was 89 years old.

Michael Todd Spence
Obituaries

Michael Todd Spence

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.

Karen S. O'Day
Obituaries

Karen S. O'Day

Karen S. O’Day, 57, of Knox, formerly of Venus passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside after a sudden illness.

Sandra A. Mullen
Obituaries

Sandra A. Mullen

Sandra A. Mullen, 79, of Spartansburg, passed away peacefully April 25, 2022, at home with her family following a lengthy illness.

John A. "Jack" Gatesman
Obituaries

John A. "Jack" Gatesman

John A. “Jack” Gatesman, 95, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his home at Green Ridge Village, Newville, while enjoying the company of his wife Jean and visiting family members.

Deanna Linnell Miller
Obituaries

Deanna Linnell Miller

With great sadness to those left behind, we lost our friend, sister, and daughter, Deanna Linnell Miller, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Obituaries

Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds

Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds, 104, of Brookville, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a very short stay with Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

Robert T. Sutley
Obituaries

Robert T. Sutley

Robert T. Sutley, 72, of Dempseytown, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.

Terry 'Ted' Eugene McGarrity
Obituaries

Terry 'Ted' Eugene McGarrity

Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.

William H. 'Bud' 'Bill' Curran
Obituaries

William H. 'Bud' 'Bill' Curran

William H. “Bud” “Bill” Curran, 79, of Emlenton, Richland Township, died Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Scott A. Salser service set

A memorial service will be held for Scott A. Salser, of Indiana and formerly of Knox, at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 State Route 338, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the service.

Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Best service set

A memorial service and luncheon for Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Charlotte Maxine Foster
Obituaries

Charlotte Maxine Foster

Charlotte Maxine Foster, 87, formerly of Franklin, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home in DuBois surrounded by her family.

Richard “Diamond Dick” Anderson
Obituaries

Richard “Diamond Dick” Anderson

Richard D. Anderson, 86, of Quartzsite Arizona, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18th, 2022, with his loving wife Helen at his side. He was known by his family as “Dad”, to many of his friends as “Dick”, and to some “Diamond Dick” or “Big A.”

Doris Jean Colwell Smathers
Obituaries

Doris Jean Colwell Smathers

Doris Jean Colwell Smathers, 91, formerly of Sligo, Rimersburg and Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.

Stephen William Zanardelli
Obituaries

Stephen William Zanardelli

Funeral services were held for Stephen William Zanardelli, 44, of Bethel Park, who passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 18, 2022 in his home.

John E. DeWoody
Obituaries

John E. DeWoody

John E. DeWoody, 75, of Dempseytown passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.

Patrice 'Patti' Boyer Wabnitz
Obituaries

Patrice 'Patti' Boyer Wabnitz

Patrice “Patti” Boyer Wabnitz, 62, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died March 30, 2022, following an acute exacerbation of a long-term illness.

Sherry C. Levy
Obituaries

Sherry C. Levy

Sherry C. Levy, 64, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

James C. 'Jim' O'Neil
Obituaries

James C. 'Jim' O'Neil

James C. “Jim” O’Neil, 86, of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Shippenville.

Randy Edward Brown
Obituaries

Randy Edward Brown

Randy Edward Brown, 74, of Franklin, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at The Caring Place.