Mary Kay Powley, 89, a long-time resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Born in Westmoreland County, Mary moved to Franklin more than 45 years ago. Shortly after her arrival in Franklin, she went to work at the former Keas luncheonette at Ninth and Liberty Streets. There Mary met her good friend, Pauline Kinselman.
Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.