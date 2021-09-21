Mary L. “Mike” Showden, of Clarion, passed away March 6, 2020, in Longwood, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 21, 2021 @ 7:12 am
Mary L. “Mike” Showden, of Clarion, passed away March 6, 2020, in Longwood, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.
Dorothy Ann “Biddy” Saboski, 88, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed onto greener pastures the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Janine C. Gorman, 55, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Elk Township.
Mary L. “Mike” Showden, of Clarion, passed away March 6, 2020, in Longwood, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.
LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from an accident at his golf course.
Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
Mavis Culver, 74, of Seneca, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Michael Stephen Buchna, 69, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by both his loving daughters.
Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Transylvan Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021.
Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021.
Marian Jean Oliphant, 93 of Kennerdell passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service for Frank Jeffrey “Jeff” Persing, formerly of Franklin, will be held Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. at Gardinier Funeral Home located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.
Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Teresa R. Reddinger, age 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.
Sylvester R. “Bob” Becker Jr., age 96, a lifelong resident of Oil City, entered into the gates of heaven Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.
Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City, takes his final bow on his farewell tour to be with the Lord. He passed Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Edward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.
Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Norma M. Burns, 85, of Venus passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.
George Weston Hamilton, 75, of Harrisville passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at home.
Doris Evelyn McNaughton, age 92, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Charles R. “Dick” Shreffler, age 82, of Emlenton, went to heaven Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Oil City for Michael R. “Fuji” Murray.
Richard L. “Rick” Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca due to complications from pneumonia.
Robert L. “Bob” Fox went to be the Lord Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. at the Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.
LaRue O’Neil, 86, of Knox, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, following a brief illness.
Thomas Bernard Kelly, 68, of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…
On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Grace Jacoby Solle left this earth to join her Lord in heaven.
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Robert “Bobby” Marion Williams III, of Oil City, on Sept. 4, 2021, at the age of 59 years.
Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.
Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Harvey W. Blest, 78, of Oil City went to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard Thomas Schneider of Columbus Ohio, born May 13, 1933, in Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, after a battle with dementia and a sudden stroke.
On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, God called Beverly C. Johnson home.
Bryn Enterprises of Export, PA is looking for a Full-time…
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Klapec Express, Inc. is looking to hire a truck dispatche…
NON smoking healthy early 70s white female looking for he…
The Clarion Area School District is accepting application…
Single Female, 57 looking for female or male age 50-68 fo…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes, plums and pe…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…