Mary L. Winger

Mary L. Winger

Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.

She spent her final days at The Caring Place in Franklin.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Winger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Judy M. McQuiston
Obituaries

Judy M. McQuiston

Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Township, Mercer, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.

Mary L. Winger
Obituaries

Mary L. Winger

Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.

Timothy D. Stempin
Obituaries

Timothy D. Stempin

Timothy D. Stempin, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Randy Stoneback
Obituaries

Randy Stoneback

Randy Stoneback, age 62, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Saturday, June 4th, 2022.

Donna Mae Davidson
Obituaries

Donna Mae Davidson

There will be a combination celebration of life/birthday celebration for Donna Mae Davidson at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the home of Mary Hicks, 38857 Chester Ridge Road, Centerville 16404.

Obituaries

Thomas A. Young service set

A graveside service for Thomas A. Young, who died Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 87, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Knox Union Cemetery.

Obituaries

Robert C. Allen service set

A graveside service for Robert C. Allen will be held Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery, 706 Old Route 8, Harrisville.

Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi
Obituaries

Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.

Tim H. Keighley
Obituaries

Tim H. Keighley

Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.

Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon
Obituaries

Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon

On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City — Heaven.

Donald Gale Hicks
Obituaries

Donald Gale Hicks

Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, of Titusville, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

Ernest L. Dunkel
Obituaries

Ernest L. Dunkel

Ernest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 in Columbia.

Carol 'Cricket' L. Cross
Obituaries

Carol 'Cricket' L. Cross

Carol “Cricket” L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Springfield, Ohio.

James R. 'Willie' Williamson
Obituaries

James R. 'Willie' Williamson

James R. “Willie” Williamson, 73, of Kane, formerly of Clarion, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Andover Village Skilled Nursing Facility in Andover, Ohio.

Joseph Alvin Ritts
Obituaries

Joseph Alvin Ritts

Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95, of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.

Dale R. Dunlap
Obituaries

Dale R. Dunlap

Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia of Cabot.

John L. 'Jack' Baker
Obituaries

John L. 'Jack' Baker

John L. “Jack” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was 77 years old.

Mildred Helen 'Millie' Teeter
Obituaries

Mildred Helen 'Millie' Teeter

Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.

Obituaries

Joseph Alvin Ritts

Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95 of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.

Nancy F. Shook
Obituaries

Nancy F. Shook

Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.

Martha Joyce Davis
Obituaries

Martha Joyce Davis

Martha Joyce Davis (Hamilton), beloved mother and grandmother went peacefully to be with the Lord May 24th, 2022.

David Charles Heckathorne
Obituaries

David Charles Heckathorne

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.

Shirley J. King
Obituaries

Shirley J. King

Shirley J. King, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Parker Personal Care Home.

Julie A. (Winters) Martz
Obituaries

Julie A. (Winters) Martz

Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.

John F. Gregory Jr.
Obituaries

John F. Gregory Jr.

John F. Gregory Jr., 60, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his hunting camp in Wyoming.

Obituaries

Frank R. McMillen

Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Obituaries

John L. 'Jack' Baker

John L. “Jack” Baker, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.

Karen A. Moody Schmader
Obituaries

Karen A. Moody Schmader

Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.

Mary E. Bean
Obituaries

Mary E. Bean

Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Eva Jane Whitton Carson
Obituaries

Eva Jane Whitton Carson

Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, passed away late Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.

David James Karns Sr.
Obituaries

David James Karns Sr.

David James Karns Sr., 69, a resident of 35 Murdock St., Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:03 a.m. in his home.

Blaine E. Donahue
Obituaries

Blaine E. Donahue

Blaine E. Donahue, 69, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.