Mary Louise Murdoch, 81, of Cochranton, die Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Wesbury Methodist Community in Meadville.
Born Jan. 25, 1941, in Utica, she was the daughter of Elmer and Edith Crawford Eakin.
Helen E. Serbati, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
William D. Allmendinger, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.
Virginia M. Heister, 93, of Franklin went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Collins House, Franklin.
Bonnie L. Huffman, age 65, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.
Joseph G. “Joe” Gallino, 99, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Barry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Walter Lawrence Reed, 84, of Oil City, died at his home Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, following an extended illness, while surrounded by his loving family.
Howard Leslie Stearns, 73, of Tionesta, passed peacefully at his residence on Feb. 8, 2022.
Michael W. Chapman, 73, of Strattanville, passed away early Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois.
William L. “Bill” Crate Sr., 80, of Clarion, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Edwin A. Hewston , 61, of 130 Greeves St. in Kane, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at his residence.
Betty Jean Gray, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 92 years of age.
Gary Arthur Wimer, 87, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, as a result of pancreatic cancer.
Richard Dale “Rick” Kelley, 67, of Oil City, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones after an extended illness.
Viola Ruth (Burneisen) Brown, 78, of Oil City, died Thursday evening, Feb. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Dorothy E. ”Dottie” Kratzer, 89, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at LaurelBrooke Landing.
Carlis L. Stanfill, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on Oct. 30, 1941, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Jesse and Martha (Terry) Stanfill.
James T. “Ted” Ace, 66, of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mark L. Baum, 59, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.
Barbara Joan Cook (Puisis) finished her final project on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Zelienople, in the hands of those she loved.
Miriam Grace Hewston, 68, of Oil City, died Thursday morning, Feb. 10, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Edward A. Caldwell, 70, of Summerville, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 9, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Shirlie Anne Anderson, age 92, died in her home peacefully on Monday Feb. 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.
David J. Wade, age 79, of Kennerdell, formerly of Pittsburgh (Westwood) died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Donna M. Nelson, 82, of Kunz Road, Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Michael E. Stevenson Sr., 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.
Patricia R. Andres, 83, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, after a short illness.
Vivian G. Martin has gone to meet her Lord and Savior with her loving family around her. Vivian passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.
Edward E. Dunkle Sr., 65, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Feb. 6, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Joyce’s prayers were finally answered, and she is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ed and brothers and sisters. She passed away at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after declining health.
Vida G. Murray, 101, of Emlenton, received her angel wings on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with her loved ones at her side.
Carol Ann Barr, 84, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Genevieve J. Kase, 96, of Oil City, passed away in her home on Saturday Feb. 5, 2022.
Carrie J. Jones, 55, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 4, 2022, at Heritage Valley Beaver following a lengthy illness.
Agnes L. Goodman, 68, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered into God’s Kingdom on Feb. 3, 2022.
