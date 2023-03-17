Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Born Dec. 4, 1939 in Butler, she was a daughter of the late James L. Christy and Elizabeth Fair Christy.
Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.