Mary Maul

Mary Maul

Mary Maul, 72, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.

Born Sept. 17, 1948, in Meadville, she was the daughter of the late Paul Henry Cheers and Lorraine Reed.

Marjory Cobler Garris
Marjory Cobler Garris

Marjory Cobler Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home following an illness.

Thomas R. Myers
Thomas R. Myers

Thomas R. Myers, 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Gordon 'Bunk' Patterson
Gordon 'Bunk' Patterson

Gordon "Bunk" Patterson, 86, of Oil City, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City on Thursday, Dec. 10th, 2020.

Thomas A. Shawgo
Thomas A. Shawgo

Thomas A. Shawgo, age 71, of Franklin, died at his home Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, with his family at his side, following an extended illness.

Alverda E. Shoemaker

Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94, of Distant, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek in Worthington.

Marjorie Shick Yeany
Marjorie Shick Yeany

Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Robert Eugene Dunmire

Robert Eugene Dunmire, 77, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after a short period of illness.

Susan Louise Kribbs

Susan Louise Kribbs, 72, of Knox, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.

Mildred L. Weber
Mildred L. Weber

Mildred L. Weber, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning Dec. 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Virginia P. 'Ginger' Zimmer

Virginia P. "Ginger" Zimmer, 74, of Sandy Lake passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020.

Helen L. Hurst
Helen L. Hurst

Helen L. Hurst, 90 of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Wendy J. Perez
Wendy J. Perez

Wendy J. Perez, age 65, of Knox, passed away at her home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Douglas K. Richards
Douglas K. Richards

Douglas K. Richards, 53, of Sugar Valley Lodge, Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Lawrence H. 'Dunk' Dunkerley
Lawrence H. 'Dunk' Dunkerley

Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum

Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.

Pauline L. Burns
Pauline L. Burns

Pauline L. Burns, 90, of Sligo, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Paul E. Kapp
Paul E. Kapp

Paul E. Kapp, 77, of Lamartine passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Arvella M. McCune
Arvella M. McCune

Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.

Arvond W. Varner

Arvond W. Varner, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors include his son, Donald (Brenda) Varner of Rimersburg.

Charles C. ‘Chick’ Rupp
Charles C. ‘Chick’ Rupp

Charles C. “Chick” Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away, Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Dominic DiDominic
Dominic DiDominic

Dominic DiDominic, age 90, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Whispering Oaks Retirement Home in Hermitage, where he moved to in 2017.

Grace Bartoli Redfield
Grace Bartoli Redfield

Grace Bartoli Redfield, 92, of Seneca, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Daniel E. Saylor

Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.

Robert F. Simons
Robert F. Simons

Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Lancy Lee 'Pap' Theiss
Lancy Lee 'Pap' Theiss

Lancy Lee "Pap" Theiss, 83, of Clarion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UMPC Seneca after a brief Illness.

Junior Williams
Junior Williams

Junior Williams, 70, of Harrisville, formerly of Sugar Valley Lodge, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Carl A. Erickson
Carl A. Erickson

Carl A. Erickson, age 89 of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Allyn, Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, Ohio.