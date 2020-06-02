A memorial service for Mary Rupp will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Mary passed away March 20, 2020, at the age of 74.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Rupp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A memorial service for Mary Rupp will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Mary passed away March 20, 2020, at the age of 74.