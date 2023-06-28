Mary S. Mensch

Mary S. Mensch

Mary S. Mensch, 75, of Coudersport, formerly of Marienville, passed away on June 19, 2023, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1947, in Kane, the daughter of the late Roy A. and Mary S. (Songer) Mensch.

Joyce E. Girts
Joyce E. Girts

Joyce E. Girts, 78, of Strattanville, passed away early Monday morning, June 26, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Russell Gadley committal service set

A committal service for Russell B. (Rusty) Gadley, who died Nov. 8, 2022, in Easley, South Carolina, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

John Edward Kozakovsky
John Edward Kozakovsky

John Edward Kozakovsky, 72, of Seneca, passed away Monday June 26, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Oil City after an extended illness.

Donald R. Malone Sr.
Donald R. Malone Sr.

In loving memory of Donald R. Malone Sr., born in Grafton, West Virginia on the morning of July 12, 1947. Sadly he was taken too soon by the good Lord on the beautiful morning of June 23, 2023.

Dennis C. Lloyd
Dennis C. Lloyd

Dennis C. Lloyd, age 76, was the son of Franklin and Marian (Ruffing) Lloyd born on July 24, 1946, in Youngstown Ohio and passed away June 21, 2023, at University Hospitals Cleveland.

Dana W. Holmes
Dana W. Holmes

Dana W. Holmes, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

James R Wessell
James R Wessell

James R Wessell, age 74, of Bonita Springs Florida, a native of Oil City and Corsica, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born Dec, 7, 1948 to the late Harold and Amy Wessell.

Kenneth 'Ken' R. Delahunty
Kenneth 'Ken' R. Delahunty

Kenneth “Ken” R. Delahunty, 71, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away June 21, 2023. Born in Oil City, he was the son of the late Edwin and Sarah (Gaddess) Delahunty.

James Leroy Walker
James Leroy Walker

James Leroy Walker, age 78 of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 22, 2023 at West Penn-AHN Hospital in Pittsburgh following an illness.

John H. Swainson Jr.
John H. Swainson Jr.

John H. Swainson Jr., 87, of Vowinckel, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Snyder Memorial Health Care in Marienville.

Ruth H. Kish
Ruth H. Kish

Ruth H. Kish, age 91, formerly of 110 East 9th Street, Oil City, passed away on Thursday June 22, 2023 at Westlake Woods assisted living.

Terry Lee Tate
Terry Lee Tate

Terry Lee Tate, 59, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2023, on the bike trail.

Marilyn J. Luce
Marilyn J. Luce

Marilyn J. Luce, age 74, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly after a period of declining health on June 19, 2023, at her daughter’s residence.

Rebecca 'Becky' Nelson
Rebecca 'Becky' Nelson

Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.

William M. Downs
William M. Downs

William M. Downs, 85, of Oil City, passed away Friday June 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, OH, after an extended illness.

R. Ray Ohl
R. Ray Ohl

R. Ray Ohl, 91, of Brookville died Friday evening, June 16, 2023 at Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

Reverend W. LeRoy Jones
Reverend W. LeRoy Jones

Reverend W. LeRoy Jones, 89, of Magnolia, Delaware departed this life to inherit the place God has prepared for him on June 17, 2023 at Dover Place in Dover.

Margaret E. 'Peg' Carey
Margaret E. 'Peg' Carey

Margaret E. “Peg” Carey, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community at Conneautville.

Ruth E. Hepler
Ruth E. Hepler

Ruth E. Hepler, 77, of Knox, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past six years.

Joanne M. Strickland service set

A graveside service and interment of ashes for Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 will be held Saturday, June 24, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.

Marjorie L. Renninger
Marjorie L. Renninger

Marjorie L. Renninger, 73, of the suburbs of Kingsville, danced through the gates and down the streets of gold on June 15, 2023.

Jerome J. 'Jerry' Judy Jr.
Jerome J. 'Jerry' Judy Jr.

Jerome J. “Jerry” Judy Jr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, with his family by his side.

Jeffrey A. Wolfe
Jeffrey A. Wolfe

Jeffrey A. Wolfe, 61, of Spartansburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence following a sudden illness.

Nina Rose (McGee) Harman
Nina Rose (McGee) Harman

Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023. Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and J…

Brooke Pearl Schmader
Brooke Pearl Schmader

Brooke Pearl Schmader, 30, of Rimersburg, passed away early Thursday morning, June 15, 2023, in the comfort of her own home following a long, but strong bout with cancer.

