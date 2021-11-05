Mary Songer, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Thomas E. Songer; mother of Thomas (Nancy), Patrick (Gail), and Michael (Bernadette) Songer; grandmother of Stephen, Nicholas, Mary Grace, and Patricia; and sister of the late William P. Garvey.
Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.
Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.