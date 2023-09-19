Mary Teresa “Terrie” Sloan, 82, a well-known lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 17, 2023 in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Sept. 26, 1940 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late John Paul “J.P.” and Ellen Sabina Jones, in the former Franklin Hospital, even though Ellen and J.P. lived in Ohio at the time. They moved back to Franklin in 1945 when World War II ended.
Beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, Cinnamon Sue (Holt) Evans, of Henry’s Bend was born on December 25, 1972, to the late Edwin “Pete” Holt Jr. and Susan Carol “McGahey” Holt. Cinnamon left this world surrounded at home with her loving family on September 9, 2023. Cinnamon blessed thi…
Karla S. Hilliard, 63, of Fairmount City passed away on Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on September 26, 1959, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Ennis) Shreckengost.
Karen L. (Nuttall) Hummel, 68, of Titusville passed on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1955, in Erie to the late Donald T. Nuttall and Guila E. Atkin.