MaryAnne Brent

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.
Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.