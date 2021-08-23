Mason and Maverick Moon, beloved twin sons of Tanner and Briana (Hollabaugh) Moon, were born angels in their mother's arms on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
In addition to their parents, the sweet lives of Mason and Maverick will be forever held dear in the hearts of their sister, Madelyn Moon of Polk; their paternal grandparents, Robert and Dana Moon III; their maternal grandparents, Robert and Jodi Hollabaugh of Harrisville; their paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Pam Moon II, of Polk; their paternal great-grandfather, Dave Hart of Stoneboro; their maternal great-grandparents, Cliff and Sandra Walton of Harrisville; and by their paternal great-great-grandmother, Beverly Dilley of Greenville.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Michael Alvin Watson, 67, of 116 Glendale Dr., Summerville, S.C., 29485, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at home after a long illness. He was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Mercer, to M. Clark and Wilda McKinley Watson from Stoneboro, who survive.