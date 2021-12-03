Matilda “Tillie” Sarah Nugent Beichner, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021, escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just passed a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923.
Tillie was the daughter of the late John M. and Mary J. Best Nugent. She was married on June 12, 1944, at St. Michael church in Fryburg where she was a member for 77 years. She was a co-founder of the Clarion Farmers Market supplying fresh produce and baked goods every Saturday for 25 years before retiring. She continued to supply blackberries and rhubarb to local markets after retirement.
Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at home. He was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice Sr. He married Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, who survives.
Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.
Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move i…