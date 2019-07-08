Matthew C. Clayton of Franklin passed away in Hamot Medical Center, Erie on Friday morning, July 5, 2019, as a result from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. He was 19.
Matthew was born in Grove City to Jeffrey A. and Donna A. (Hile) Clayton.
He was a graduate of Franklin High School and Venango Technology Center in 2018.
Matthew was employed at Arby's in Barkeyville.
He loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, swimming in the river and working on his Hondas.
He is survived by his parents, Donna Clayton of Franklin, and Jeffrey Clayton of Stoneboro; a brother, Michael Clayton of Franklin; grandparents, Nancy Hile of Mercer and Mina Phipps and husband Joe of Polk. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Daniel Hile and Lou Clayton and three cousins, Tim Hile, Robert Garvey and Ember Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Visitation hours are at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City on Wednesday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m.
)