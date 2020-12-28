Matthew M. Dickinson, 43, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.
A complete obituary will be published on Tuesday.
Updated: December 28, 2020 @ 4:15 am
On Earth we celebrated the birth of Christ on Dec. 25th, 2020. Bill Lawson, formerly of Corsica, left this year's earthly celebration to join the celebration in Heaven.
Orville Harford Lerch, age 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Joseph W. Lowrie Sr., 78, of Corsica, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands in Dubois due to complications from Crohn's Disease.
Olga M. Raybuck, 95, of Youngsville and formerly of Oil City, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Rouse Home after an extended illness.
Linda S. Stull, 68, of Franklin, passed away at 9:19 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Kenneth E. Weaver, 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2020 at his residence.
Richard "Dick" Hirsch, 75, of Mercer, formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Robert "Bob" Charles Adams, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.
Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan, 84, of Highland Oaks, Clarion, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 24, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Joanne Axelson Taylor died peacefully Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from complications from pneumonia; she was 85.
Richard "Dick" Lee Whitman, 79, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on the morning of Dec. 25, 2020.
Carroll Walker "Carl" "Spud" Conner, 93, of Rimersburg passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
John Harman Cunningham, age 86 of Clarion died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.
Cathy L. Texter King, 66, of Clarion, formerly of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Archie M. Smith Jr., 84, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home.
Kathryn A. "Maureen" Hall Vender, 71, of Summerfield, Florida, and formerly of Oil City, died Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, in Florida.
Ivan D. Alabaugh, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.
Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, age 59, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC Northwest. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, to the late Leland M. "Buck" Gilbert Sr. and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.
Randy A. Haag of Barkeyville Borough, passed at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness; he was 62.
Helen Irene Taylor Keller, 88, of Franklin passed away Saturday afternoon, Dec. 26, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Rhea Jean Knappenberger, age 100, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Heaven gained another angel on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, when Valjean Marie Gilbert Silvis, 91, of Tionesta, passed away due to COVID.
Joseph Michael Sires, 66, of Polk, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Hamot Medical Center.
Diana Lee (Conterno) Sneeringer, 74, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19.
Bernard C. "Slug" Snyder, 85, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Stephen L. Knoch, 66, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Lida Jane Krug, 75, of Titusville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of illness.
Thomas M. Moffett, 79, formerly of Oil City died at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller's Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.
Helen M. Paup, 86 of Venus, died at 2:58 a.m. Thursday Dec. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Franklin after an extended illness.
Louise Hawn Rowe, 98, of Rockland, passed away Monday, Dec, 21, 2020.
Floyd E. Russell, 85, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
John Stephen Seefried, 70, of New Haven, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Richard L. "Rick" Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Township, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Glenn Royal Cowles, 91, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at the Caring Place in Franklin, where he made his home for the past 11 years.
Margaret "Midge" Eakin, 78, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
