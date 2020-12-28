Matthew M. Dickinson, 43, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.

A complete obituary will be published on Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Dickinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

William 'Bill' Lawson
Obituaries

William 'Bill' Lawson

On Earth we celebrated the birth of Christ on Dec. 25th, 2020. Bill Lawson, formerly of Corsica, left this year's earthly celebration to join the celebration in Heaven.

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr.
Obituaries

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr.

Joseph W. Lowrie Sr., 78, of Corsica, passed away on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands in Dubois due to complications from Crohn's Disease.

Obituaries

Olga M. Raybuck

Olga M. Raybuck, 95, of Youngsville and formerly of Oil City, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Rouse Home after an extended illness.

Obituaries

Linda S. Stull

Linda S. Stull, 68, of Franklin, passed away at 9:19 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan
Obituaries

Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan

Marcia Sue McGinnis Runyan, 84, of Highland Oaks, Clarion, passed away Thursday evening Dec. 24, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Matthew M. Dickinson

Matthew M. Dickinson, 43, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his home.

Cathy L. Texter King
Obituaries

Cathy L. Texter King

Cathy L. Texter King, 66, of Clarion, formerly of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Ivan D. Alabaugh
Obituaries

Ivan D. Alabaugh

Ivan D. Alabaugh, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Crystal Jeanne Gilbert
Obituaries

Crystal Jeanne Gilbert

Crystal Jeanne Gilbert, age 59, of Titusville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 while at UPMC Northwest. Crystal was born Jan. 4, 1961 in Oil City, to the late Leland M. "Buck" Gilbert Sr. and Jeanne D. (Williams) Gilbert.

Randy A. Haag
Obituaries

Randy A. Haag

Randy A. Haag of Barkeyville Borough, passed at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness; he was 62.

Rhea Jean Knappenberger
Obituaries

Rhea Jean Knappenberger

Rhea Jean Knappenberger, age 100, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Bernard C. 'Slug' Snyder
Obituaries

Bernard C. 'Slug' Snyder

Bernard C. "Slug" Snyder, 85, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Stephen L. Knoch
Obituaries

Stephen L. Knoch

Stephen L. Knoch, 66, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Lida Jane Krug
Obituaries

Lida Jane Krug

Lida Jane Krug, 75, of Titusville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of illness.

Thomas M. Moffett
Obituaries

Thomas M. Moffett

Thomas M. Moffett, 79, formerly of Oil City died at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

Lewis B. Baker Sr.
Obituaries

Lewis B. Baker Sr.

Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller's Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.

Helen M. Paup
Obituaries

Helen M. Paup

Helen M. Paup, 86 of Venus, died at 2:58 a.m. Thursday Dec. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Franklin after an extended illness.

Floyd E. Russell
Obituaries

Floyd E. Russell

Floyd E. Russell, 85, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

John Stephen Seefried
Obituaries

John Stephen Seefried

John Stephen Seefried, 70, of New Haven, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Stephen L. Knoch
Obituaries

Stephen L. Knoch

Stephen L. Knoch, 66, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Richard L. 'Rick' Burchfield
Obituaries

Richard L. 'Rick' Burchfield

Richard L. "Rick" Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Township, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Glenn Royal Cowles
Obituaries

Glenn Royal Cowles

Glenn Royal Cowles, 91, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at the Caring Place in Franklin, where he made his home for the past 11 years.

Obituaries

Furthermore...

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Floyd E. Russell
Obituaries

Floyd E. Russell

Floyd E. Russell, 85, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.