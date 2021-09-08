Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1981, in Clarion, son of Thomas William Booth of Virginia and Pamela Jean Simpson, also of Virginia.
Yvonne “Bonnie” Marie Bish, 78, of Oil City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Theresa Marie “Byrd” Hulings, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Sherri Darlene Hunt, age 63, passed away with her family by her side Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home in Titusville.
Mr. Barry W. Mallory Sr., 75, of Pleasantville passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
James Robert Pascorell, 70, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Marilyn J. Henry, 85, of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2021.
John Albert Clutz Jr., age 79 of Westerville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2021. He was at home surrounded by family, including his beloved wife Linda of 49 years.
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.
Sarah Hasted Sutley passed from this life to the next on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Ruth Irene Rex, 94, of Polk, passed away Saturday Sept. 4, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin after a period of declining health.
Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988. She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.
John McKenzie Otto, 77, of Nottoway, VA, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Michael A. Kusenko, age 81, from Cathers Run Road, Sigel, passed away Sept. 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Maxine R. Hellem will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at Hasson Park Main Pavilion from 1 to 5 p.m.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.
A Celebration of Life for Martha Stephens Revelt will be held on Saturday Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died at Titusville Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Kimberly Shaffer-Brown victoriously joined the Lord in heaven Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, following a brief illness.
Marion Mae Suplee, 84, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in her home.
Vera L. Moyer, 81, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, Sept. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Kathleen Sue Britton, 63, formerly of Oil City, died on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Jacksonville, Fla.
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Geraldine Fern (Best) Bowser, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.
Evelyn L. Dougherty, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Dorothy J. Stevenson Stralka, 99, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Mary Angeline “Angie” Pagliari, 103, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville.
Norma J. Martin, 75, of Tionesta, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Judy A. Ray, age 76, of Virginia Beach, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after a sudden brief illness.
Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Reed, 62, a well-known and well-loved resident of 100 Briarwood Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Main Campus of The Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, died Aug. 1, 2021.
Lydia Rose Skonieczny, age 1, of Franklin died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
John “Jack” Mogle passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Edgewood Heights.
Roxanne M. Culp, age 62, of Shippenville, passed away of natural causes Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
L. Jean Griebel, 91, formerly of Miola, passed away earlier Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021 at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville after residing there for 13 years.
Gerald E. Dwyer, age 82 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem following a period of declining health.
Donald James Toy, 85, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Back To Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton, Pa.
James Ray Summerville, age 89, recently of Clarion, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on August 27, 2021 at his daughters’ home in Clarion. James passed away of natural causes in loving care of his only daughter and son in law.
Kenneth Oliver Maurer, 93, of East Haven, Ct., formerly of Oil City, died peacefully in his sleep on August 22, 2021.
Thomas M. Fornof, 65, of Oil City, passed away Thursday August 26, 2021 at UPMC-Shadyside after an extended illness.
