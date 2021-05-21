Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Robert for 63 years; loving mother of Robert (Melanie), Rich (Susan), and Teresa LeGault (Russ); dear grandmother of Courtney Park (Michael), Matthew, Daphne, Rebecca, David (Moriah), and Abigail; great-grandmother of Addison and Zena Park; sister of Peg Roberts (the late Russ), and all the following deceased Patricia Sporer, Connie Sporer (Jim), Duane Boland (Joanne), and Esther Porter (Donnie); and sister-in-law of Joe Sporer.
Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a longtime Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.
Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.