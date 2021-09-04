Maxine R. Hellem Celebration of Life

Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.
Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died at Titusville Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. She was born in Franklin on May 20, 1953, to the late Howard and Josephine Monks. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. She was of the Catholic faith. Debra enjoyed playing …
Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Reed, 62, a well-known and well-loved resident of 100 Briarwood Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Main Campus of The Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.
James Ray Summerville, age 89, recently of Clarion, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on August 27, 2021 at his daughters’ home in Clarion. James passed away of natural causes in loving care of his only daughter and son in law.
Ralph W. “Butch” Emery, 70, of Callensburg, passed away late Tuesday night, Aug. 24, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh of complications following a vehicular accident near Dayton earlier in the day.