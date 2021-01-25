Maxine R. Hellem

Maxine R. Hellem

Maxine R. Hellem, "Gods Special Angel" went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Born July 12, 1942 in Tryonville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys Boyer Hellem.

Obituaries

Harlow L. Bower

Harlow L. Bower, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:43 a.m., Saturday Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mildred J. Swab
Obituaries

Mildred J. Swab

Mildred J. Swab, 94, formerly of Titusville and Pleasantville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.

Terry L. 'Doc' Young
Obituaries

Terry L. 'Doc' Young

Terry L. "Doc" Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights due to complications from surgery.

Sally I. 'Safety Sally' Karns
Obituaries

Sally I. 'Safety Sally' Karns

Sally I. "Safety Sally" Karns, 76, formerly of Pleasantville and Tionesta, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Oakland Heights Presbyterian Nursing Facility, Oil City.

Pamela M. Best
Obituaries

Pamela M. Best

Pamela M. Best, 66, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Sandra L. Knavel
Obituaries

Sandra L. Knavel

Sandra L. Knavel, 60, of 1431 Horsecreek Rd., Seneca, died at 2:12 p.m. Friday Jan. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

Dennis Duane Martin
Obituaries

Dennis Duane Martin

Dennis Duane Martin, 63, of Polk, beloved son of Erma Jack and the late David Martin, born June 4, 1957, died Jan. 22, 2021, of heart failure.

Dave W. McCurry
Obituaries

Dave W. McCurry

Dave W. McCurry, 76, of Oil City, died Saturday evening, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from complications of COVID-19.

Lois M. Rugh
Obituaries

Lois M. Rugh

Lois M. Rugh, 93, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Timothy James 'Tim' Colwell
Obituaries

Timothy James 'Tim' Colwell

Timothy James "Tim" Colwell, 61, of Knox passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following a courageous battle against cancer.

Robert E. Heller
Obituaries

Robert E. Heller

Robert E. Heller, 84, a life-long beloved Franklin resident, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, following complications of COVID-19.

Sandra K. Rhoads
Obituaries

Sandra K. Rhoads

Sandra K. Rhoads, 72, of Shippenville, passed into God's Kingdom late Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

James 'Jim' Richard Williams
Obituaries

James 'Jim' Richard Williams

James "Jim" Richard Williams, 60, of Polk, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away after a brief illness Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Gerald Allen Wetzel
Obituaries

Gerald Allen Wetzel

Gerald Allen Wetzel, 76, of Knox, left to be with our Lord Friday, January 22, 2021, following a short battle with cancer.

Harry A. Beggs Jr.
Obituaries

Harry A. Beggs Jr.

Harry A. Beggs Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Road in Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.

Joseph 'Joe' R. Siembida
Obituaries

Joseph 'Joe' R. Siembida

Joseph "Joe" R. Siembida, 64, of Oil City, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.

Shirley L. Winkler
Obituaries

Shirley L. Winkler

Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown
Obituaries

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown, 81, of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in The Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Clara P. 'Punk' Griebel
Obituaries

Clara P. 'Punk' Griebel

Clara P. "Punk" Griebel passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for nearly 15 years.

Joyce R. Ion
Obituaries

Joyce R. Ion

Joyce R. Ion, 61, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in her home.

Debra K. 'Deb' Morrison
Obituaries

Debra K. 'Deb' Morrison

Debra K. "Deb" Morrison of Oil City died unexpectedly with her husband Scott at her side, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Bernard W. Nerlich
Obituaries

Bernard W. Nerlich

Bernard W. Nerlich of Franklin passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a brief illness in Marathon Key, Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh
Obituaries

Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh

Paul E. "Butch" Albaugh, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh

Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, in her daughter's home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.

Homer Hudson Peterson
Obituaries

Homer Hudson Peterson

Homer Hudson Peterson, 91, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Tracey J. Feely
Obituaries

Tracey J. Feely

Tracey J. Feely, 46, of Titusville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel E. Hornberger
Obituaries

Daniel E. Hornberger

Daniel E. Hornberger, 66, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie due to complications from COVID-19.

Robert William Johns
Obituaries

Robert William Johns

Robert William Johns, 79, a resident of 160 Meadville Pike, Franklin died peacefully at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in The Golden Living Center at Shippenville, following complications of COVID-19.

Edwin D. Perry
Obituaries

Edwin D. Perry

Edwin D. Perry, 91, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, while residing at Oakwood Heights Memory Care Unit in Oil City.

Carmen C. Salvo
Obituaries

Carmen C. Salvo

Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.