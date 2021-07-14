Meda Beichner celebration of life

A celebration of life for Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-338 in Knox.
Meda passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
Lorna Sue Beichner, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after a short illness.
Betty Bowser, 82, of Girard, Ohio, a native of the Village of West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.
Myron G. "Buck" Crawford, age 86, of Shippenville and formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
Larry G. Kaster, 68, of Vowinckel, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
Ronald L. Sharrer, 80, of Oil City, died at 3:07 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare after an extended illness.
Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly J. Brenan, 81, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Martha Beach Evans died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Brighton Township of Beaver under hospice care at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows.
Charles H. "Chuck" Gould, age 87, of Sligo, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Alphonso "Cookie" Lauricia, 86, a resident of 1232 15th St., Franklin, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the VA Medical Center #646 in Pittsburgh.
Mary Lee Eichholtz, 65, a resident of 815 Belmar Rd., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.
Larry "Tarzan" Ramsey, on Friday, July 9, 2021, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his parents after a battle with cancer.
HazelSlaughenhoupt, 70,a well-known Bruin resident, passed away early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, in the comfort of her home following a lengthy illness.
Jeffery V. Knight, 63, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
James H. Merwin, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Betty Mae Ochalek-Flinchbaugh, age 87, of Oil City, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving children.
Monica B. Eiseman Deeter Schneider Summerville, 87, of Karns City, formerly of Oil City, passed away Friday July 9, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center Personal Care Home.
Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar of Charleroi, formerly of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Jerry Lynn Cooper, 60, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her daughter's home in Corsica.
Tom Curry, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a motorcycle accident.
Sandra J. Dehner, age 73, of Seneca, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021, at her residence.
William "Mike" Felix, 51, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
Linda L. Lewis, 56, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Mertzeis, 92, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road, Titusville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Richard M. Davis, 78, of Chelsea, Mich., formerly of Bradenton, Fla., Belleville, Mich., and Franklin, died June 23, 2021, in Chelsea.
A memorial service for Joy E. Faas will be held Sunday, July 18th at Seneca Evangelical Church at 2 p.m.
Graveside services for Donald L. Jones and Donna L. Jones, who passed away on May 27, 2021 and July 21, 2020, respectively, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plumer Cemetery, Cornplanter Township.
David E. Karns, 81, of Oil City, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Robert F. Siegel, 80, of Lucinda, passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Butler Health System after a sudden illness.
Joan L. Voloshin, 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 7:38 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
Helen J. Carlson, 94, of Willoughby, Ohio, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby.
John Nikonchik, 91, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Country Acres Personal Care Home, Titusville.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell, for a celebration of her life.
Funeral services for Jean Snyder, who died July 14, 2020, will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin.
David P. Zook, 73, of Franklin, entered into the embrace of Jesus on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Pastor George C. Brickner, 77, of Oil City, passed away at 7:49 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
