Melissa Sue Minick, 50, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Melissa was born March 21, 1969, in Grove City. She was the daughter of Richard and Ellen Bowser Ritenour.
Melissa graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1988. While in high school she participated in the Rifle Team, SADD-students against drunk driving and also sang in the Combined Choir.
Melissa married Robert Minick on June 16, 1990. Together the couple celebrated 29 years of marriage.
Melissa was assistant manager at Burger King, having worked there for 29 years. She worked in Grove City, Barkeyville, Franklin and also in the Burger King in the Food Court at the Outlet Mall.
Melissa was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. She looked forward to football season every year. Melissa liked to hunt and fish. She loved going to the beach. Her nieces and nephews will treasure the time that Aunt "Nickie" took them camping. She was a skilled artist, especially with drawing. Scrapbooking was a favorite hobby as well.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Minick of Grove City; her mother, Ellen Ritenour of Grove City; her sisters, Michele Schreckengost and her husband William of Slippery Rock and Marcia Ritenour of Slippery Rock; her niece, Erica Schreckengost and her boyfriend Adam; and nephews Keith Schreckengost and his girlfriend Richelle, Alex LaVan and Matthew LaVan.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Richard Ritenour.
Her family will welcome friends at the Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville on Monday July 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 520 N. Center St., Grove City, on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sue Kuehne officiating.
Friends can also email condolences by visiting http://www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in Melissa's honor can be sent to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, Wisconsin 54016-9316.