Merl Lloyd Grinder, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Born on June 23, 1947, in Franklin, Merl was the son of the late Violet (nee Miller) Usoff and Millard Grinder. He attended local schools and graduated from Franklin High School. He lived most of his adult life in Wisconsin and moved back to Pennsylvania to take care of his ailing mother in 2010.
Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.