Michael Christopher Nicks of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Michael was born on Feb. 3, 1960, in San Diego, California to Charles and Nancy Nicks, after living in California, Texas and Alabama he moved with his family to Franklin, Pennsylvania when he was nine. He grew up playing all sports but especially excelled in high school basketball. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1978 and went on to study at the University of Florida where he graduated with a degree in business administration.