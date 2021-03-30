Michael J. Banta, 69, of Titusville passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.

He was born in Oil City on June 8, 1951, and was the son of the late Leon Banta and Jeannine House.

On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.

Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Linda L. O'Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Oil City, after an extended illness.

Joseph Smith Jr., 27, of Brookville, died the afternoon of Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home, after a battle with cancer.

Ronald Lee Webber

Ronald Lee Webber, 82, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Susanne Renee Kinch, 34, a resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.

John P. Sansone (1930-2021), recently of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, after a short period of declining health. He was 90 years old.

David L. Weber of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Illean M. Kossman, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at her home.

Mary Avis Pacior Olon, 87, of Erie, an Oil City native, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Daniel G. Eisenman Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.

Gary Ivan Oakley, 86, of Strattanville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a short stay at Centre Care in Bellefonte.

Helen Marie Davis, age 87, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mark C. Amadio, 65, of Locust Grove, Virginia formerly of Alexandria, Virginia and Fryburg passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia at the UVA Transitional Care Facility.

Justine E. Exley, 82, of Sharon, formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, March 15th, 2021, at Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Terri Hagan, 55, of Franklin, passed away at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at The Collins House in Franklin.

Linda M. Perry

Linda M. Perry, 81, of Seneca, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She is survived by children: Karen Delp, David Perry and Douglas Perry.

Billie Jean Perry, 85, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home, while surrounded by loved ones.

William Howard Beels, 89, of Slippery Rock and formerly of Emlenton, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 22, 2021.

John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, Florida, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Florida from COVID-19.

Furthermore - Brian A. Thomas

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.

Constance L. (Connie) Gould, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Marvin L. Lander Jr., age 50, of Oil City, passed away at Arista Care on Park Avenue in Meadville on Friday, March 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Brian A. Thomas, 80, passed away at his home in Oil City, on March 20, 2021, after a brief illness with his loved ones by his side.

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Letitia "Tish" Way, 82, of Franklin, a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.

William H. "Bill" Cress, 80, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Grove at Greenville.

Janet Moyer, 86, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, after an extended illness, with her family at her side.

John C. Simpson, Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 18, 2021, following a brave battle with cancer. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend.