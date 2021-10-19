A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.

Obituaries

Michael "Mike" Fedorek service set

Carrie R. Collins
Obituaries

Carrie R. Collins

Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

Dale Burkhardt
Obituaries

Dale Burkhardt

Dale Burkhardt, age 66, of 3061 U.S. 322 Franklin, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from complications due to COVID.

Robert L. Delo
Obituaries

Robert L. Delo

Robert L. Delo, 90, of Buckhorn Road, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.

Obituaries

James "Jimmy" Karg

James “Jimmy” Karg, 68, of Tylersburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.

Allene E. (McCray) Proper
Obituaries

Allene E. (McCray) Proper

Allene E. (McCray) Proper, 94, of Utica, formerly of Seneca, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.

M. Joan Poole
Obituaries

M. Joan Poole

M. Joan Poole, 86, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, while in the care of her daughter, Barbara, who began to care for her in December of 2015.

Jackie Eckis
Obituaries

Jackie Eckis

Jackie Ekis, 76 of Polk passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Obituaries

Cynthia Wolbert-Green

Cynthia L. Wolbert-Green, 68, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Obituaries

Janine Adams

Janine Adams, of Franklin, Pa., entered into rest on Oct. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 12, 1943, in Oil City, Pa.

Francis 'Pete' Scott
Obituaries

Francis 'Pete' Scott

Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.

Obituaries

Patricia Wesner Rex

Patricia Wesner Rex, age 65, of Canandaigua, New York, formerly of Polk, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Oct. 2, 2021.

Robert Girvan
Obituaries

Robert Girvan

Dr. Robert “Bob” Boyce Girvan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished spending time with family.

Robert C. 'Bob' Roos
Obituaries

Robert C. 'Bob' Roos

Robert C. “Bob” Roos, 65, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021, at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin.

Craig Alyn Hess
Obituaries

Craig Alyn Hess

Craig Alyn Hess, 69, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Helen M. Wetzel
Obituaries

Helen M. Wetzel

Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Quick Lane, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Township, a former longtime St. Petersburg resident, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, at The Pines in Grove Manor.

William L. (Larry) Beightol
Obituaries

William L. (Larry) Beightol

William L. (Larry) Beightol, 82, of Franklin passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after an extended battle with dementia.

Larry E. Hetrick
Obituaries

Larry E. Hetrick

Larry E. Hetrick, 57, of Marienville died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a illness.

Obituaries

Eugene C. Elder
Obituaries

Eugene C. Elder

Eugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.

Julia F. Shick
Obituaries

Julia F. Shick

Julia F. Shick, age 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Jefferson Court Personal Care Home in Brookville following a short illness.

Kenneth E. Rhoades
Obituaries

Kenneth E. Rhoades

Kenneth E. Rhoades, 64, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Trinity Living Center Skilled Nursing Home, in Grove City.

Alice Mary Engel
Obituaries

Alice Mary Engel

Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.

Jessica A. Judy Davis
Obituaries

Jessica A. Judy Davis

Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Darlene S. Walker
Obituaries

Darlene S. Walker

Darlene S. Walker, 76, of Westminster, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Medical University of South Carolina.

Lori L. Gates
Obituaries

Lori L. Gates

Lori L. Gates, 71, of Knox, left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Obituaries

Joyce M. Neider

Joyce M. Neider, 87, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin died peacefully at 5:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, as a result of complications due to COVID-19.

Mona Fox
Obituaries

Mona Fox

Mona Fox, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Merle E. 'Gene' Alden
Obituaries

Merle E. 'Gene' Alden

Merle E. “Gene” Alden, 71, of Richland Township, Venango County, went Home to the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.