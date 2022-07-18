Michael P. McMahon, 75, of Oil City, passed away Saturday July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date in The Derrick.

Norman P. Breene
Norman P. Breene

Norman P. Breene, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, (surrounded by family) at Family Hospice, in Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.

John Paul Myers
John Paul Myers

John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.

Harvey R. Cricks
Harvey R. Cricks

Harvey R. Cricks, age 88, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.

Constance L. McCoy service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …

Mary Bean service set

A memorial service for Mary Bean will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Reinsel Funeral Home with Father John Miller presiding.

Jay A. Scott
Jay A. Scott

Jay A. Scott, 62, a resident of Franklin, died tragically at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, from the injuries he sustained in a violent automobile accident along Route 322 near Cochranton.

David J. Knight

David J. Knight, 58, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman
Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman

Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman, age 86, of Clarion, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022, during a brief stay at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret L. Hicks
Margaret L. Hicks

Margaret L. Hicks, age 92, of Oil City, died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Gregory T. Edinger
Gregory T. Edinger

Gregory T. Edinger, 73, of Parker, passed away Monday evening July 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, following a brief illness.

Leah L. Gesing
Leah L. Gesing

Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York, after a courageous fight with cancer.

Jack B. Hetrick
Jack B. Hetrick

Jack B. Hetrick, age 91, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Richard Eckel service set

A celebration of life for Richard Eckel, who died on Jan. 31, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Galloway Church 196 Seysler Road. Franklin.

Gayle E. Schull
Gayle E. Schull

Gayle E. Schull, 93, of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Barbara T. Shaw
Barbara T. Shaw

Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Robert Harry Braden
Robert Harry Braden

Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8, 2022. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes
Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes

Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes, 51, formerly of Knox, Marienville and Brookville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following complications related to a recent medical procedure.

Helen Corinne Heckler
Helen Corinne Heckler

Helen Corinne Heckler, 97, of Franklin, passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station, after a period of declining health, with family members by her side.

Judie Flinchbaugh
Judie Flinchbaugh

Judie Flinchbaugh, 79, of Seneca, passed away peacefully June 30th, 2022, at the home of her daughter, where she had received care from her family during the last ten months while battling pulmonary fibrosis.

Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup
Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup

Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup, age 87, of Kemmer Road, Clarion, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home following a long and brave battle with dementia.

Kevin Mark Lorey
Kevin Mark Lorey

Kevin Mark Lorey, 65, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.

Grace Eleanor Remaley service set

A memorial service for Grace Eleanor Remaley will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin officiating.

Tom Shorts

Tom Shorts, 72, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away June 17, 2022, after a six-plus year battle with colon cancer.

Ronald E. Black
Ronald E. Black

Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.