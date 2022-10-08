Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four months. He was scheduled for a bone marrow stem cell transplant on September 28th, but the rapid advancement of the disease did not allow for the procedure to take place.
Born in Franklin on July 3, 1965, Mike was the son of Teresa (Keating) Russell and the late Richard T. (Dick) Russell. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1984, where he excelled in football and basketball. Mike graduated from Grove City College in 1988 and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Phi fraternity. He later earned an MBA Degree from Waynesburg University.
Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.
Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…