Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.
Born in Oil City on November 5, 1974, he was the son of George McGarvie and Susan Woods, who survive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.
Born in Oil City on November 5, 1974, he was the son of George McGarvie and Susan Woods, who survive.
Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.
Randall E. Bernecky, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.
Thomas J. Oelkrue, 49, of Oil City, passed away May 1, 2023 in Erie.
A funeral for Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, will be held at the fairgrounds in Cooperstown at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.
Michael S. McGarvie passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.
Lois McGuirk, 93, of Miola, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease.
On May 5, 2023, John Theodore Morelli passed away surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Terry E. Tobolski, age 78 of Shippenville Health Care, formerly of Clarion died May 6, 2023 at the Shippenville Health Care in Shippenville.
John M. Schultz Sr., 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
William R. “Bill” Himes, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Mary Ann Nelles Reynolds passed away on April 25, 2023.
Ira E. Truitt, age 89 of Fairmount City, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at his home following a period of declining health.
Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.
Jacqueline L. Hazlett, 67, of Oil City passed away May 4, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer, which she has fought since 2016.
William Martin Henry, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He died after a battle with cancer.
Gregory Thomas Bean, age 38, of Meadville, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 3, 2023, at his residence.
James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born, Nov. 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn. He married Hazel Gehres on Oct. 11, 1958, and she survives.
Mary Lou Fritz, 69, of Lakewood, New York passed away on May 4, 2023, at Heritage Park Skilled Nursing Facility, after a 15-year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.
Diane Winters, 71, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of the Rocky Grove and Franklin area, passed away April 21, 2023, after her fifth bout with cancer.
Mary M. Baker, 90, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, died peacefully Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Wallace L. (Butch) Yashinski, 83, of Reno, passed away on May 3, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, entered Heaven on April 30, 2023 after a period of extended illness. He passed away at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Ernest Dale Miller, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2023.
Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, passed away April 30, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.
Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Donald “Don” Bacher, age 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after battling a long illness.
Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
James A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.
Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.
Thomas E. “Tom” James, 70, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.
Carole E. “Sis” Myers, age 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Richard H. Ridgway, 94, of Hydetown passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his residence.
Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Justin Eric Miller, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023 at the age of 33.
James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.
Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.