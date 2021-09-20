Michael Stephen Buchna

Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021. Irene was born on Nov. 12, 1925, in Grove City to Harold Montgomery and Octa Delilah (McKnight) Riddle. She married John Leslie Hoffman on June 6, 1945; he preceded her in death June 9, 1…
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.
Richard L. “Rick” Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca due to complications from pneumonia.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…