Mildred “Jean” Stahlman, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Born Sept. 28, 1940, in Clintonville, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Hartzell.
Byrl “Pete” Shaffer, 86, of Oakwood Heights, formerly of Rocky Grove, passed away Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 at Oakwood Heights.
Edward Arnold Saylor, 62, of Columbiana, OH, passed away of a long illness on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Ruth P. Donahey, 87, a resident of the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, passed away Sunday July 9, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Martin Wells Anderson, 73, of Harrisville, formerly of Seneca, passed away on July 8, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.
Allen Russell Shirey, affectionately known as Big Al, passed away on July 9, 2023.
Helen Hale, 95, of Oil City, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Monday, July 10, 2023. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday.
Marlene Laverne Stewart, 91, of Verland North, previously Polk State Center, Polk passed away on July 5, 2023 at Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Wexford.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Frederic J. “Spike” Craig, 69, a lifelong well-known Chicora resident, passed away while in the company of his loving wife and family on Saturday afternoon July 8, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following a brief illness.
Shirley Bruce Clark, 94, Stoneboro, passed away July 7, 2023 at St. Paul’s Homes in Greenville after a period of declining health.
Judith L. “Judy” Ziegler, 80, of Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City Saturday morning, July 8, 2023 following a period of declining health.
John Victor Lerch, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Robert J. Udovic, 88, of Seneca, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Collins House in Franklin.
Domer H. Ritchey, 70, of Emlenton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Venango County, to the late Harold “Pete” and Geraldine E. (Ohler) Ritchey.
Mary Eileen Wagner, 86, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, passed away early Friday morning, July 7, 2023 at Grove City Medical Center.
Clifton J. Huff Jr., age 89, of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.
Randall “Randy” Alan Baker, 62 of Carlton peacefully walked into Glory Thursday, July 6, 2023 from the Cleveland Clinic. Born, September 21, 1960 in Franklin he was the son of Richard and Anna Yurkanin Baker. He married Terri Ann Ames on June 27, 1981 and she survives.
Denise D. Bickel, 52, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie from an unexpected health condition.
Terri L. Dunkle, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He embraced life with a spirit of curiosity and ambition, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Though his physical presence will be deeply missed, hi…
Norris M. Carter Jr., 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at his home after an extended illness.
Sally L. Murray Henry, 73, of Chicora went home to the Lord while in the company of her loving husband at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot Saturday morning, July 1, 2023.
Mary Jo Rhode, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Julie Ann Logue, 47, of Seven Fields, formerly of Franklin, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away on July 1, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Margaret E. “Marge” Scott, 86, a well-known resident of 326 Egbert Street, Rocky Grove, died peacefully at 11:03 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 in her home.
Phyllis M. (Uplinger) Taylor, 91, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023 in Mechanicsburg at Harmony at West Shore in Personal Care.
Norma M. Cairns, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following an extended illness.
Branton N. Cornor, age 46, of Oil City, perished as a result of a house fire on Charlton Street in Cornplanter Township, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Vincent C. Widmer, a devoted family man and hardworking nurseryman, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in New Kensington. Vincent was 85 years old at the time of his passing.
Sylvia J. Woodburne, nee Frank, of Fresno CA, formerly of Riverside CA and Rochester, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after a short period of declining health, with her husband by her side.
Geraldine M. Ochs, 88, of Lucinda passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Mary I. Albaugh, 81, of Oil City, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Sally A. Reed of Tidioute passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
Linda E. Porath, 80, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Richard R. “Waldo” Wilson, 73, of Cherry Valley, a longtime well-known former Foxburg resident, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Janet Harding Ruslavage, 93, of State College, formerly of Brookville and Clarion, passed away June 24, 2023, after a brief illness.
Joyce E. Girts, 78, of Strattanville, passed away early Monday morning, June 26, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A committal service for Russell B. (Rusty) Gadley, who died Nov. 8, 2022, in Easley, South Carolina, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
John Edward Kozakovsky, 72, of Seneca, passed away Monday June 26, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Oil City after an extended illness.
Mary S. Mensch, 75, of Coudersport, formerly of Marienville, passed away on June 19, 2023, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.