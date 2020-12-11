Mildred L. Weber

Mildred L. Weber

Mildred L. Weber, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning Dec. 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mildred was born on May 29, 1922, at W. Hickory, a daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia Bengez Lalich.

Robert Eugene Dunmire

Robert Eugene Dunmire, 77, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after a short period of illness.

Susan Louise Kribbs

Susan Louise Kribbs, 72, of Knox, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.

Thomas R. Myers

Thomas R. Myers, age 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020.

Virginia P. 'Ginger' Zimmer

Virginia P. "Ginger" Zimmer, 74, of Sandy Lake passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020.

Helen L. Hurst
Helen L. Hurst

Helen L. Hurst, 90 of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Wendy J. Perez
Wendy J. Perez

Wendy J. Perez, age 65, of Knox, passed away at her home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Douglas K. Richards
Douglas K. Richards

Douglas K. Richards, 53, of Sugar Valley Lodge, Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Lawrence H. 'Dunk' Dunkerley
Lawrence H. 'Dunk' Dunkerley

Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum

Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.

Pauline L. Burns
Pauline L. Burns

Pauline L. Burns, 90, of Sligo, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Paul E. Kapp
Paul E. Kapp

Paul E. Kapp, 77, of Lamartine passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Arvella M. McCune
Arvella M. McCune

Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.

Arvond W. Varner

Arvond W. Varner, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors include his son, Donald (Brenda) Varner of Rimersburg.

Charles C. ‘Chick’ Rupp
Charles C. ‘Chick’ Rupp

Charles C. “Chick” Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away, Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Dominic DiDominic
Dominic DiDominic

Dominic DiDominic, age 90, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Whispering Oaks Retirement Home in Hermitage, where he moved to in 2017.

Grace Bartoli Redfield
Grace Bartoli Redfield

Grace Bartoli Redfield, 92, of Seneca, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Daniel E. Saylor

Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.

Robert F. Simons
Robert F. Simons

Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.

Lancy Lee 'Pap' Theiss
Lancy Lee 'Pap' Theiss

Lancy Lee "Pap" Theiss, 83, of Clarion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UMPC Seneca after a brief Illness.

Junior Williams
Junior Williams

Junior Williams, 70, of Harrisville, formerly of Sugar Valley Lodge, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Carl A. Erickson
Carl A. Erickson

Carl A. Erickson, age 89 of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Allyn, Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, Ohio.

Cindy L. Guth
Cindy L. Guth

Cindy L. Guth, 96, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.

John L. Harris
John L. Harris

John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Mary G. Hefferman
Mary G. Hefferman

Mary G. Hefferman, 93, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

James Edward 'Jimmy' Hetrick
James Edward 'Jimmy' Hetrick

James Edward "Jimmy" Hetrick, age 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following complications due to COVID-19.

Eva Jane Keely
Eva Jane Keely

Eva Jane Keely (Rhoads), 99, of Nineveh passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in Brookville.

Virginia May Townley Pfaff
Virginia May Townley Pfaff

Virginia May Townley Pfaff, age 96, of Crestmont Drive, Shippenville, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Shippenville on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny
Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny, 72, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville due to complications from a stroke.