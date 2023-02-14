Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, "Welcome Home." Mildred "Millie" Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.
Millie was born April 18, 1920 to Dewey and Susie (Fox) Fischer, the second child of five.
Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, "Welcome Home." Mildred "Millie" Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis.
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo, son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer.
Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.
Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.
William “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA., entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair.