Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte, NC, former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday. Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the sole member of her family born an American citizen. She was a longtime resident of Franklin.
Millie and her husband Arch Barnett grew up in West Virginia and met at the end of WWII. They married in Berkeley, California in 1946 and resided in the Bay Area for several years. Later, they lived in Chicago, Illinois; Franklin; and Boca Raton, Florida.
James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursd…
John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …