Mrs. Marilyn A. Frost, 69, of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21st, 2021, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Mrs. Frost was born in Washington, Pa., to the late Alex and Ethel Bungard on March 13, 1953.
William Henry Vogus, 88, of Franklin, passed away, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Rhonda Jane Dunlap, 72, of Polk passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Wayne L. Sheffer, 64, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Helen L. Moyer, 89, a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.
Renee R. Lineman, 67, of Oil City, passed away at her home in Ormond Beach, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shirley J. Wilson, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
Benjamin W. Thompson, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home following an illness.
Kathy A. Claypool, 73, of Brookville, went to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021, at McKinley Health Care.
This book — “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do” by Dr. Robert H. Schuller — graced the coffee table of the Siegfried household for many years. If Robert “Bob” Siegfried had been a book title, this was it.
Mary Jeanne Gavin, 64, was called home to her Savior on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous, three-year battle with cancer.
Helen Deeter, 78, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. She was born in Franklin on May 22, 1943; a daughter of James and Helen Minnick Owens. Helen graduated from Franklin High School in 1960 and then earned her LPN license at Oil City Hospital.
Stanley Shimkus, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Richard “Mike” Beichner, age 64, of Coudersport and formerly of Shippenville, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport, following an illness.
Robert Wallace Wiant Jr., age 86, of Millerstown, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning Nov. 19, 2021.
Donald J. Hughey, 72, of Brookville, died Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois following a brief illness.
Sidney S. Unverzagt, 67, of Knox, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Victorie Lynn Showers, 76, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Margaret Mary Zacherl Karg, 91, of Venus, passed away Nov. 19, 2021, at home after a period of declining health.
William Garfield Kern, 91, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at his home in Midland, Texas.
Thomas J. Czajka, 75, of Erie, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Millcreek Community Hospital following complications from COVID-19.
Patricia (Hale) Goodman, age 69, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Layr (Lahr) Shawgo, 73, passed away following a brief hospitalization on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Shirley J. Draa, 63, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021 at her home following a lengthy courageous battle with lung cancer.
Ruth Ann Hudson,70, of Cochranton passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18th 2021, at Meadville Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19.
Todd E. Doyle, 52 of Utica, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at UPMC Horizon Greenville.
Frank J. Ragley, 87, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Robert Charles Conner, age 66, of Miola, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.
Nancy Lee Andrews 74, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Samuel Lloyd “Sam” Hook, Sr., 91, of Rimersburg, left this world unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.
Frances “June” Phillips, daughter of Francis David and Ida (Pearson) Hitchcock, was born on May 13, 1927, in Franklin. June passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at the age of 94.
Lepha C. Beveridge, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. Her loving husband, Ronald A. Beveridge passed away the day before, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, also at Clarion Hospital.
Ronald A. Beveridge, 87, of Sligo, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Jacqueline R. (Fox) Toombs, 86, of Smokey Hill Road, Tionesta, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 surrounded by family.
Mary Ann Fox, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Alpharetta, Ga.
Glenn R. Baird started his journey on Aug. 9, 1936, in Derry, and ended his earthly journey on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, following a brief illness.
