Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.
A daughter of Elmer Calvin and Helen Ruth (Marshall) Ritchey, she was born in Franklin on Aug. 27, 1936. She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1954. She graduated from Oil City Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse in the Oil City nursery retiring in 1992.
Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.