Muriel McHenry, 96, formerly of West Freedom, and a resident of Sligo for the past several years, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.
A complete obituary will be published later.
George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Marvin L. "Hoot" "Putt" Gibson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
The Lord welcomed Alfred W. "Butch" Haigh of Wallaceville, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, Jan 5, 2021.
Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.
John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Bradley RuDell Harriger, 45 of Sligo and The Gatehouse at Wexford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Joan "Hope" Cyphert Lander, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Joe Olson, 92, of Baxter, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
Clarence A. Troup Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Jason C. Beers Sr., 48, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.
On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.
Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr., 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Monday evening Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Tommy Lee Snow, 77, a resident of Cranberry, and former resident of Corinth, Mississippi, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi following a brief illness.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.
Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.
Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.
Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.
William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.
Lewis "Dean" "Poppie" Eugene Confer, age 84, of Brookville, formerly of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois after an extended illness.
Constance M. Drelick, 87, formerly of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on Jan. 1, 2021.
Carl Edward "Bay" McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Elva Maxine (McKinley) Preston, age 81, of Scott Township, formerly of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Dr. Walter Leroy Riley, 96, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2:17 a.m. at his home.
James L. "Jim" Foy Sr., age 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side following complications of heart failure.
David W. Graham, 82, of Polk, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Phyllis R. Himes, age 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Edgewood Heights where she had been a resident for several years.
Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Howard James "Grandpa" Wilkinson was reunited with his Mother on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City, died Dec. 1, 2020.
