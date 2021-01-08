Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born Feb. 29,1924, in Madison Township, it was a life well lived. She was the daughter of Robert and Kettie (Smith) Fowler.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born Feb. 29,1924, in Madison Township, it was a life well lived. She was the daughter of Robert and Kettie (Smith) Fowler.
G. Michael Miller, Esq., of Webster, New York, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at age 67.
Thomas Richard Mix, 68, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday evening Jan. 3, 2021, at Denton Medical Center in Denton.
Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
Loraine "Reinie" Marie (Wedekind) Price, 72, of Brookville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, due to complications of a rare neurological illness, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Keith Radaker, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.
Staci Fyock, 51, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois following an extended illness.
Helen Gulish, 99, formerly of Cadogan, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care, Marienville.
George A. Daum, 83, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home following a lengthy illness.
Marvin L. "Hoot" "Putt" Gibson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
The Lord welcomed Alfred W. "Butch" Haigh of Wallaceville, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, Jan 5, 2021.
Dorothy L. Mayersky, 98, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Symphony at Mentor.
Muriel McHenry, 96, formerly of West Freedom, and a resident of Sligo for the past several years, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.
John Carr, 85, of Russell Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
Christine Joan Dykins, 58, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died at 6:38 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Bradley RuDell Harriger, 45 of Sligo and The Gatehouse at Wexford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Joan "Hope" Cyphert Lander, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Melvin E. Laskey, 77, of Seneca, died at his home Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021.
Joe Olson, 92, of Baxter, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.
Clarence A. Troup Sr., 94, of Mayport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Jason C. Beers Sr., 48, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Helen Caylor, 67, of Clarion passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.
On Saturday, Jan. 2nd, 2021, Louise Gertrude Craft passed away at Crawford County Care Center at the age of 79, following a period of declining health.
Rev. Donald D. Hake Jr., 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Monday evening Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Thomas L. Miller, 72 of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Tommy Lee Snow, 77, a resident of Cranberry, and former resident of Corinth, Mississippi, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi following a brief illness.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.
Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.
Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.
Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.
William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.
Lewis "Dean" "Poppie" Eugene Confer, age 84, of Brookville, formerly of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois after an extended illness.
Constance M. Drelick, 87, formerly of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on Jan. 1, 2021.
Carl Edward "Bay" McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Elva Maxine (McKinley) Preston, age 81, of Scott Township, formerly of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
3 BR, 1 BA, beautiful well maintained home with great fro…
Oil City Area School District is seeking a Learning Suppo…
scSep Senior Community Service Employment Program 55+ Une…
I sincerely thank all that called, sent cards, Facebooked…
I would like thank all who sent flowers, cards, and made …
Lost muzzleloader - Wilber Rd, Pithole area. Reward! 814-…
Found Husky on Clarion Riverhill on January 6th. Please c…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…