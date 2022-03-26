Nancy Ann Wygant Deeter, age 88, of Franklin passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her beloved home.
Born Dec. 7, 1933, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Josephine Burke Wygant.
Updated: March 26, 2022 @ 6:36 am
James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…
Herman L Burgdorfer, age 90, of Venus, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at home after a brief illness.
Janice C. Burch, 72, passed away early Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville where she had been residing.
Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.
Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach, 76, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, with her loving family by her side in The Caring Place of Franklin following a period of declining health.
Rosemary C. Britt, 78, of Plumer, died Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, while surrounded by her loving family.
Robert D. Thompson, 86, of Fairmount City, passed away Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Gary William Jewell, 73, of Seneca, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday morning, March 24, 2022.
Herman L. Burgdorfer, 90, of Venus passed away at home after a period of declining health.
Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush, 84, a lifelong, well-known Chicora area resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, shortly after his arrival at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Richard A. Peterson, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
John “Jack” Brigham died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the age of 86.
Deloris I. (Slater) Kline of Venus, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health. She was 90 years old.
Thomas Edward Clark, 69, of Franklin passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Janet D. (Kurtich) Keller, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. after a brief illness.
William A. “Cutty” Culbertson, 66, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home, “The Lodge”.
Duane Lee “Pat” Patterson, an Oil City native, died peacefully the afternoon of Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Severna Park, Maryland.
Dennis Painter, 80, of Clarion, passed away with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side Monday evening, March 21, 2022.
Anna “Annie” Sloan passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 86, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Facility in Marienville where she resided for the past several years.
Evelyn “Eve” Louise Yargar, 4, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Gregory A. Pochron, 54, of Oil City, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Dean E. Fair, 92, of Beuna Vista Road, Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday morning March 21, 2022, at his home.
Donald “Dean” Graham, 82, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
DeAnna L. Blauser, 56, of Seneca, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended period of declining health.
Sam Amendola , 73, of Oil City, passed away at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House after a brief illness.
Services will be held at noon today at Carterville Baptist Church for Mr. Donald Glenn Woods, Sr., 82, of Petal, Miss.
Sophia M. Riddle, age 98, passed peacefully from the arms of her loving family to the arms of her Savior on Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in Orchard Manor.
John W. Metts, 65, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital following a brief illness.
Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Boyle, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital after a valiant struggle over the past couple of years.
A virtual memorial service for Robert T. Jacoby will be held on Saturday via Zoom online conference. If you would like to participate, please call this number for instructions: (814) 891-7164.
Terry Reed Mateer passed on March 16, 2022, at age 77 with Sandy, his wife and companion of 34 years, at his side. He died due to prostate cancer treated in 2012 with brachytherapy that came back aggressively in 2021 and metastasized into bone cancer.
Randy E. Flick, 58, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, in the comfort of his home following an extended period of declining health.
Thomas “Tom” R. Switzer Jr., 86, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the LECOM Village Square Nursing Home in Erie.
Regis E. Huefner, 85, of Shippenville, passed away Friday morning, March 18, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
Gerald W. Daugherty, age 86, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022.
Dolores “Dot” J. Kaylor, 91, of Kennerdell passed away March 18, 2022 at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville.
James G. Meacham, 62, of Grandview Road, Oil City, formerly of Jamestown, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
John A. “Fuzz” Rearick passed away peacefully as a result of an extended illness on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. He was surrounded by his family.
