Nancy C. Knapp

Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.