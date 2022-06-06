Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1948, in Butler. She was the daughter of E. Donald Foreback and M. Jean Heckathorn.
Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia of Cabot.
John L. “Jack” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was 77 years old.
Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.
Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95 of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.
Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.
Martha Joyce Davis (Hamilton), beloved mother and grandmother went peacefully to be with the Lord May 24th, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.
Shirley J. King, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Parker Personal Care Home.
Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.
John F. Gregory Jr., 60, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his hunting camp in Wyoming.
Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
John L. “Jack” Baker, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.
Lawrence Arthur-Paul Hannold, age 17 days, of Rimersburg went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Leslie E. Cochran, 56, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oviedo, Florida.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.
Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, passed away late Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
David James Karns Sr., 69, a resident of 35 Murdock St., Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:03 a.m. in his home.
Blaine E. Donahue, 69, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Robert John Kaufman, 36, of Belpre, Ohio passed away May 26, 2022, in Parkersburg, W. Va.
Nancy Finefrock-Campbell, 69, of Florida, formerly of Clarion, passed from ALS on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Fred Milton Bradish was born on Feb. 17, 1942, and went to be with our Lord Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the age of 80.
Nancy J. Connor, 77, of Mayport, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Richard F. “Rick” Adams, 63, of Polk, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, from injuries sustained from an auto accident.
John J. Jaehn, 46, and Rachel S. Jaehn, 40, both of Clarion, passed away late Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, due to a motorcycle accident.
Angela M. McCanna, 63, of Rimersburg died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Constance “Connie” LaRue McCoy, 87, of Seneca, announces her passing.
Roberta “Bobbie” E. Larrow, 65, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Erie, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Thomas Gary Strawbridge, age 75, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, died May 1, 2022.
Deacon John Timothy Wren of Oil City died surrounded by his family on the morning of Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at UPMC Passavant hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.
Nancy Emanuele Ruby, 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Dora Belle Bearce, 96, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.
Mary E. Yockey, 87, of Seneca, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 27, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Harry Wayne Hart, 74, of Oil City, died at his home on Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, with loved ones by his side, following a brief illness.
Rev. Jessica Lynn Wilson Cyphert, 32, of Lucinda, entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Friday afternoon May 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Lou Carson, 72, formally of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois.
Ila Myers, 91, of Clarion, passed away of natural causes Friday evening, May 27, 2022.
Tyler Michael Goodman, 15, of Lickingville, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from injuries due to an ATV accident.
Thomas Dwight Knight, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a brief illness.
