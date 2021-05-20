On Friday, May 14, 2021, Nancy Hrinya Tannery unexpectedly passed peacefully at her home.
Born on Jan. 25, 1955, Nancy was the beloved wife of Rick Tannery; mother of Emily Tannery and Sarah Tannery; daughter of Leo and Eleanor Hrinya of Seneca; and sister of Jan Gardner (John), Stephen Hrinya (Elizabeth) and Mark Hrinya (Joyce). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.