Nancy J. Hartle Voisin, 78, of Oil City passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born July 1, 1942, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Mary M. Andres Hartle.

Jackie R. Burk
Jackie R. Burk, 83, of Glenwood Drive, Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Donald E. 'Red' Winslow
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Norman C. Dunkle
Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Denise M. Puleo Felmlee
Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ric Ernest Crowther
Ric Ernest Crowther, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Myrtle Beach. Following years struggling with alcoholism, he lost his battle.

Joanne Marie Phillips
Joanne Marie Phillips, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a sudden illness.

Helen M. Kline
Helen M. Kline, 91, of Tionesta, passed away at Country Spring Personal Care on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Norman L. Coffey
Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.

William 'Moose' Russell Emery
On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.

Richard G. MacDonald
Richard G. MacDonald, 58, of Franklin, passed away Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Linda L. O'Brien
Linda L. O'Brien, 76, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Oil City, after an extended illness.

Joseph Smith Jr.
Joseph Smith Jr., 27, of Brookville, died the afternoon of Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home, after a battle with cancer.

Ronald Lee Webber, 82, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Susanne Renee Kinch
Susanne Renee Kinch, 34, a resident of Uniontown, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.

John P. Sansone
John P. Sansone (1930-2021), recently of West Hartford, formerly of New Britain, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, after a short period of declining health. He was 90 years old.

David L. Weber
David L. Weber of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Illean M. Kossman
Illean M. Kossman, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 26, 2021 at her home.

Mary Avis Pacior Olon
Mary Avis Pacior Olon, 87, of Erie, an Oil City native, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Daniel G. Eisenman Sr.
Daniel G. Eisenman Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.

Gary Ivan Oakley
Gary Ivan Oakley, 86, of Strattanville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a short stay at Centre Care in Bellefonte.

Helen Marie Davis
Helen Marie Davis, age 87, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mark C. Amadio
Mark C. Amadio, 65, of Locust Grove, Virginia formerly of Alexandria, Virginia and Fryburg passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia at the UVA Transitional Care Facility.

Justine E. Exley
Justine E. Exley, 82, of Sharon, formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, March 15th, 2021, at Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Terri Hagan
Terri Hagan, 55, of Franklin, passed away at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at The Collins House in Franklin.