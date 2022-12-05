Nancy J. Weaver, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ahrensville Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.
Born March 15, 1930, in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Irene Rhodes Sadler. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was married in the Seneca United Methodist Church on June 25, 1951, to Harold E. Weaver, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2008.
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner. Don was married on Oct. 5, 1958 to the former…
Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as h…