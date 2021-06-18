Nancy L. Rhoades, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 5, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Albert Miller and Mary Morrow Baker.
Funeral services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside. Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021, at his home at the age of 83.
Neil F. Polumbo Sr., age 94, of Tionesta, formerly of Hazleton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Robert A. Everett, age 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Mary Jane Fina Kinosian, MD age 93, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Queensbury, N.Y.
Patricia J. "Patti" Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lois May (Karl) Budzinski, age 91, of Livermore Road, Meadville, passed away March 15, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center
Born Dec. 14th 1953, Martie was the loving daughter of Donald E. Walters and Jean E. Walters who had two beautiful daughters, Mom and her loving sister, Mrs. Maryann (Walters) Shaffer.
On June 11th, 2021, the Reverend Robert I. Moore added his beautiful tenor voice to the Heavenly choir. One can only imagine that he and Morna R. (Wright) Moore reunited for a cruise in the Edsel, to commune with those who went before.
Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, formerly of Franklin, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.
In honor of Thomas A. Collins Sr., a memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, on Saturday, June 19th from 1 to 4 p.m.
Larry K. Dent, 72, of Oil City passed away at home Sunday, June 13, 2021, after an extended illness.
Dora "Pat" Ann (nee Young) Hiles, 85, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of West Central Avenue, Titusville, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, shortly after her arrival at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Esther J. "Et" Lewis, age 93, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing home with family by her side.
Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry was called home Friday, June 11, 2021. Though she had many challenges over 40 years, she faced all of life with a strong faith, positive outlook and warm smile.
Robert James Stahlman, age 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Lori Lee Zilafro, 58, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, after a long struggle with her declining health.
A service to celebrate the life of Richard "Dick" Clark, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road, Seneca.
A memorial service for Raymond S. Goodwill will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence following an extended illness.
A memorial service in remembrance of Lawrence F. Heckathorn is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road in Oil City, with the Rev. David Oester officiating.
Everett L. Kerns, 88, of Tionesta, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Robert I. Moore, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, June 11, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Arlene Smith was born to Cecil and Edith Boardman on June 13, 1927, in Ripley Township, Ohio, the second of their four children.
Robert J. Stahlman, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Richard Vernesoni, 82, of Meadville, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021.
An old Marine fought his final battle with courage early Friday morning June 11, 2021, at his residence, and surrendered to his Lord. James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, answered the final roll call at his residence surrounded by loving family members.
Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Nancy Shoup will be held Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at the Marienville Presbyterian Church.
Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either "Cowboy" or "Bob", a resident of 225 Lamberton St., Franklin, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Come join our celebration of life for Richard "Dick" Hirsch on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. at New Zion EC Church, 1195 Airport Road, Emlenton.
Mary Joanne "Jo" Petulla, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Nancy C. Knapp of Clarion passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her three children and their spouses.
A celebration of life for Alex J. Arth Jr. will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the American Legion on Main Street in Clarion. Wear your orange and black.
Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.
Frederick W. Foster, 69, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Elizabeth Louise (McEntire) Kiser, 91 years old of Clarion, died peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Monday June 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.
