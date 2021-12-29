Nancy L. Smith, 69, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
She was born in Franklin on June 28, 1952 to the late Fred and Freda (Norcross) Reese.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Edith Sullivan Foster died peacefully at home Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, after a difficult year battling thyroid cancer.
Robert Netzler, 99, of Franklin, went to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.
Larry T. Riley, age 74, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Rev. Paul F. “Pete” Knight went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at home in New Castle.
Harry Leonard Schultz, 96, of Franklin passed away in his home in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Richard E. “Dick” Wonderling, 81, of Stewart Road Centerville passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Richard L. “Dick” Brown, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.
David Eugene Mealy, 70, of Tionesta passed away on Sunday Dec. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Raymond L. Winger, 86, of Seneca passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Beverly M. Gilmore, 80, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Rowenna K. “Renny” Reagle Mansfield, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Pauline A. Master, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Clarview Health Center.
On Christmas Day, 2021, Don David Lewis, of 70 Colt Lane, Clarion, passed from this life to the next. Don was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis, of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.
On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, Joseph.
Wilma McHenry 83, of Fisher Road, Strattanville, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City, went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus, on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Oakley C. Osborne, 93, of Franklin, passed away late evening Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Linda Garner, 71, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Orchard Manor.
Ross Z. Neidich, 74, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bradford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
Bennie Lee Loud, 66, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, December 15 after a battle with cancer.
Mona L. Noziglia, 88, of Oil City, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. She passed away at Oil City Healthcare in Oil City, where she had been a resident.
Michael A. Reitz, 72, of Strattanville, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021, at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Daniel Scott Armstrong, 58, of Franklin, PA, passed away on December 17, 2021, at his home.
Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Robert Lee Neely, 63, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Caring Place, Franklin.
Donald Frederick Fischer, of Oil City, 94 years of age, passed from this Earth on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
John Richard Carlson, 93, passed away Monday, Dec. 20th 2021 at Shenango on the Green, his home of 7½ years in New Wilmington.
James W. King, 75, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home.
Walter R. Brooks Jr., 95, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after a brief illness.
Karen E. Barr, age 77, of Knox, went on to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021 at UPMC Northwest following a period of declining health.
Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, was taken from this earth to join His Savior on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He died at home with his family after a period of declining health.
Robert N. “Bob” Botts, 80, of Oil City, went to Glory to be with his wife and his Lord and Savior Monday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones at his home.
Elaine R. Adam, age 96, of East Hickory, formerly of Saegertown, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by family and friends.
