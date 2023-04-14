Nancy McFate Adams, 78, of Richfield, Wisconsin, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by her family following her battle with a rare lung disease. She demonstrated tremendous strength and grace throughout it.
Nancy was born on Jan. 1, 1945 in Oil City, the daughter of Benjamin G. McFate and Margaret Y. McFate.
Gertrude L. “Lucy” McCarty, 84, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home, as she wished, with her daughter by her side... She was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Butler County, to the late Truman A. and Jeannette (Whitling) Switzer...
David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa and Papa of Christine Maa…
Ronald L. Ashbaugh, 87, of Emlenton, a retired president of Emclaire Financial Corporation and Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, April 8, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
