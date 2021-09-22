Nancy Moore

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.