A graveside service for Rose Marie Serge Nesbitt will be held at 11:30 a.m. today at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin.
She passed away Aug. 3, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 90.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 8:45 am