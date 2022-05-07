On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nola K. Riley passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.
Nola was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Kingsville, to Harry and Ruth (Cyphert) Summerville. Nola grew up in Clarion graduating from Clarion Area High School, Class of 1951. Nola attended Butler Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1954.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.
Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High …